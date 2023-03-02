Bradford Bulls, Toulouse Olympique and Oldham stars charged by Disciplinary Match Review Panel

FOLLOWING the latest round of Betfred Championship and Betfred Challenge Cup fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

James Thornton (Oldham) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

George Flanagan (Bradford Bulls) – Grade B Contact with Match Officials – £125 fine

Lambert Belmas (Toulouse Olympique) – Grade B Trip – £125 fine

Matty Laidlaw (Newcastle Thunder) – Grade B High Tackle – £125 fine

Jack Ray (Royal Navy) – Grade B Trip – No further action

Lucas Walshaw (Batley Bulldogs) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – £125 fine