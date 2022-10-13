Ex-Wigan Warriors and Castleford Tigers prop Danny Sculthorpe makes strong statement against players suing RFL 

ONE of the most pertinent stories to come out of 2022 has been the decision by a group of 75 former rugby league and union players to sue the rugby union and league governing bodies.

The former rugby league players themselves are claiming that the RFL were negligent in their treatment of head injuries with legal action being undertaken this week.

The likes of James Graham, Stevie Ward and Francis Maloney have spoken out about the problems they have faced in recent years with Maloney one of the 75 taking legal action.

However, former Wigan Warriors and Castleford Tigers forward Danny Sculthorpe has refused to blame the RFL for the effects which he is currently suffering, after previously outlining his own struggles with a brain tumour.

Sculthorpe tweeted: “So, I’d just like to comment about these players suing the RFL….just been looking at CTE injuries, I’ve been diagnosed with DNET brain tumour about 12 months ago at Salford Royal Hospital, and I suffer from seizures, memory loss and I’m extremely emotional, one minute I’m happy as Larry the next thing I’m really really angry.

“I also have all/ most of the symptoms of a CTE brain condition, I’m seeing my gp tomorrow about this as it’s getting progressively worse. But I can tell you this now….I will never ever take litigation against the Rugby Football League!!!

“This sport has given me the best life I could imagine of having and I knew when I started playing at 6 years old that it was a tough aggressive sport and I would get knocked about and get smacked around the head on numerous occasions!

“Why would I want to end the sport I loved and still love and jeopardise the chance of my son playing the game of Rugby League. Not many players will or will have been through what I’ve been through….but guess what…I wouldn’t change anything.

“I’ve been struggling with my head a while now, but guess what??? Tough times makes you stronger and helps build resilience, we are not born resilient.….tough times builds it!!!’ I now worry about things I’ve got control over!! Lots of people reading this will stress and worry about things they can do nothing about.”

In my opinion only x pic.twitter.com/3zGhpdVkrb — danny sculthorpe💙 (@danscully8) October 11, 2022

It’s fair to say that the argument will rage on for the next few years, but it will be interesting to see how it all unfolds.