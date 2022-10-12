World Cup Group B Preview: Schedule, squads and players to watch

FIXTURES AND TV COVERAGE

Saturday, October 15, Australia v Fiji, Headingley, Leeds, 7.30pm

Sunday, October 16, Scotland v Italy, Kingston Park, Newcastle, 2.30pm

Friday, October 21, Australia v Scotland, Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry, 7.30pm

Saturday, October 22, Fiji v Italy, Kingston Park, Newcastle, 2.30pm

Saturday, October 29, Fiji v Scotland, Kingston Park, Newcastle, 5pm

Saturday October 29, Australia v Italy, Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens, 7.30pm

AUSTRALIA

Squad: Josh Addo-Carr (Canterbury Bulldogs), Matt Burton (Canterbury Bulldogs), Reagan Campbell-Gillard (Parramatta Eels), Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos), Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly Sea Eagles), Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers), Lindsay Collins (Sydney Roosters), Reuben Cotter (North Queensland Cowboys), Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters), Tino Fa’asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans), Campbell Graham (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm), Valentine Holmes (North Queensland Cowboys), Ben Hunt (St George Illawarra Dragons), Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers), Latrell Mitchell (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm), Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Jeremiah Nanai (North Queensland Cowboys), Murray Taulagi (North Queensland Cowboys), James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters), Jake Trbojevic (Manly Sea Eagles), Jack Wighton (Canberra Raiders), Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers).

Team Colours: Green and Gold

Head Coach: Mal Meninga

Captain: James Tedesco

Most capped squad member: Daly Cherry-Evans (15)

Players with previous World Cup experience: Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Daly Cherry-Evans, Valentine Holmes, Ben Hunt, Cameron Munster, James Tedesco (with Italy), Jake Trbojevic

Shooting star: Matt Burton has probably the best kicking game in world Rugby League and if he partners Nathan Cleary, whose kicking game is also sensational, at halfback, Australia’s opponents could be mesmerised under the high ball.

Host town: Manchester

Odds (Betfred): 1/2

FIJI

Squad: Jowasa Drodrolagi (Carcassonne), Tui Kamikamica (Melbourne Storm), Vuate Karawalevu (Sydney Roosters), Viliame Kikau (Penrith Panthers), Apisai Koroisau (Penrith Panthers), Lamar Manuel-Liolevave (Tweed Heads Seagulls), Isaac Lumelume (Canterbury Bulldogs), Netane Masima (Wests Magpies), Kaylen Miller (Mounties), Sitiveni Moceidreke (London Broncos), Kevin Naiqama (Sydney Roosters), Ben Nakubuwai (Leigh Centurions), Henry Raiwalui (Wentworthville Magpies), Joseph Ratuvakacereivalu (Redcliffe Dolphins), Mikaele Ravalawa (St George Illawarra Dragons), Taniela Sadrugu (NQ Cowboys), Pio Seci (Manly Sea Eagles), Maika Sivo (Parramatta Eels), Penioni Tagituimua (Canterbury Bulldogs), Sunia Turuva (Penrith Panthers), Semi Valemei (Canberra Raiders), King Vuniyayawa (Salford Reds), Brandon Wakeham (Canterbury Bulldogs), Siua Wong (Sydney Roosters).

Team Colours: Black and blue

Head Coach: Joe Dakuitoga

Captain: Kevin Naiqama

Most capped squad member: KevinNaiqama (20)

Players with previous World Cup experience: Tui Kamikamica, Viliame Kikau, Apisai Koroisau, Taane Milne, Marcelo Montoya, Kevin Naiqama, Ben Nakubuwai, Jacob Saifiti

Shooting star: Maika Sivo is a firm fans’ favourite for Parramatta Eels in the NRL and he has the potential to cause havoc in opposition defences in this year’s tournament.

Host town: Hull

Odds (Betfred): 40/1

ITALY

Squad: Giordano Arena (Catania Bulls), Daniel Atkinson (Sunshine Coast Falcons), Simone Boscolo (RC Salon XIII), Nathan Brown (Parramatta Eels), Jack Campagnolo (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Gieolo Celerino (Racing Saint Gaudens), Jack Colovatti (Parramatta Eels), Luke Hodge (Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles), Anton Iaria (Barrow Raiders), Cooper Johns (Melbourne Storm), Ryan King (Whitehaven), Richard Lepori (Swinton Lions), Jake Maizen (Sunshine Coast Falcons), Luca Moretti (Parramatta Eels), Ethan Natoli (Newtown Jets), Ippolito Occhialini (Lignano Sharks), Rinaldo Palumbo (London Broncos), Dean Parata (London Broncos), Kyle Pickering (Cronulla Sharks), Luke Polselli (Sunshine Coast Falcons), Alex Rojatto (Lignano Sharks), Brendan Santi (Keighley Cougars), Alec Susino (Penrith Panthers), Nicholas Tilburg (Wentworthville), Joseph Tramontana (Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles).

Team Colours: Light blue

Head Coach: Leo Epifania

Captain: Brendan Santi

Most capped squad member: Gieolo Celerino (18)

Players with previous World Cup experience: Nathan Brown, Gieolo Celerino, Richard Lepori, Brendan Santi

Shooting star: Jack Campagnolo was voted the Queensland Cup five-eighth of the year in 2021 and on the back of that he joined South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2022, playing 21 games and scoring three tries for their NSW Cup side. He is still keen to make a name for himself and the World Cup will give him the perfect platform.

Host town: Liverpool

Odds (Betfred): 500/1

SCOTLAND

Squad: Euan Aiken (New Zealand Warriors), Luke Bain (Parramatta Eels), Logan Bayliss-Brow (Brisbane Broncos), James Bell (St Helens), Ryan Brierley (Salford Red Devils), Keiran Buchanan (Batley Bulldogs), Lewis Clarke (Edinburgh Eagles), Davey Dixon (Dewsbury Rams), Charlie Emslie (Barrow Raiders), Dale Ferguson (Dewsbury Rams), Calum Gahan (London Broncos), Guy Graham (Whitehaven RLFC), Bailey Hayward (Canterbury Bulldogs), Ben Hellewell (Featherstone Rovers), Liam Hood (Wakefield Trinity), Kane Linnett (Hull KR), Bayley Liu (Sheffield Eagles), Sam Luckley (Salford Red Devils), Matty Russell (Toulouse), Kyle Schneider (Mackay Cutters), Jack Teanby (York City Knights), Shane Toal (Barrow Raiders), Lachlan Walmsley (Halifax Panthers), Alex Walker (London Broncos).

Team Colours: Dark blue

Head Coach: Nathan Graham

Captain: Kane Linnett

Most capped squad member: Dale Ferguson and Ben Hellewell (both 19)

Players with previous World Cup experience: Euan Aiken, James Bell, Dale Ferguson, Ben Hellewell, Kane Linnett, Matty Russell, Shane Toal, Alex Walker

Shooting star: Halfback Bailey Hayward was the 2022 Jersey Flegg Player of the Year for Canterbury Bulldogs in Australia and he made eight NRL appearances for Canterbury Bulldogs’ NSW Cup team. He is another youngster who will be hoping for some breakthrough performances in the World Cup.

Host town: Liverpool

Odds (Betfred): 500/1

