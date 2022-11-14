Ex-Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils star Jackson Hastings set for shock swap deal

FORMER Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils star Jackson Hastings is set for a shock swap deal.
The current Wests Tigers halfback has been the subject of great speculation about where his future may lie beyond 2023 given that he is effectively a free agent at the end of next season.
Hastings has been linked with a move to the Newcastle Knights in recent days with Knights assistant coach Andrew Johns stating how much of a big fan he is of the playmaker.
And now the Daily Telegraph is reporting that Hastings could be set for a sensational player swap deal with Newcastle forward David Klemmer.
Klemmer still has a year to run on his Newcastle deal with the Hunter club initially being unwilling to let him go from that contract, but the Knights need a half so badly that they are willing to let Klemmer go in a swap deal for Hastings.