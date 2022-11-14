Catalans Dragons star Mitchell Pearce reportedly linked with surprise club for 2024

CATALANS Dragons star Mitchell Pearce has reportedly been linked with a surprise club for 2024.

The former NRL star has been in the south of France for a year having joined the Dragons to replace James Maloney in the halves.

But over the weekend, Pearce was reportedly spotted having breakfast with Sydney Roosters chairman Nick Politis in Rushcutters Bay, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The publication then went on to state: “What chance they spoke about the veteran halfback having one final season at the Chooks in 2024 as Number 14 off the bench. Pearce has one year to go on his Catalans contract.”

It’s been a busy off-season so far for the Catalans given a disappointing end to the 2022 Super League season.

The French side finished in the top four, but failed to make it past the first round of the play-offs, going down to the Leeds Rhinos at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

Since then, head coach Steve McNamara has gone about rebuilding his squad for 2023, with over ten departures and three signings confirmed already in the shape of Manu Ma’u, Siosiua Taukeiaho and Romain Navarrete.