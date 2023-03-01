Ex-Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils star Jackson Hastings “will finish his career in Super League” according to his agent

FORMER Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils star Jackson Hastings “will finish his career in Super League” according to his agent Sam Ayoub.

Hastings moved to the UK back in 2018, signing for Salford and helping the club to a Super League Grand Final in 2019 before doing the same with Wigan in 2020.

At the end of 2021, the mercurial halfback earned a move back to the NRL with Wests Tigers – it was a second chance for Hastings who had endured a difficult time at the Manly Sea Eagles and Sydney Roosters.

However, the 27-year-old left Wests after just a year, with a move to the Newcastle Knights coming to fruition.

Now, his agent has revealed how that move came about.

“It came about from a good interest from Newcastle. It emanated whilst I was over in the UK for the World Cup,” Ayoub told League Express.

“I received a call from a club legend from the Knights asking about where Jackson fit in and what his thoughts were about a potential move.

“He had been out injured and wasn’t in a really happy place so when the interest came about, we ran with it. Jackson was very open to it and a change of scenery was probably a good thing for him at the time.”

But, could Hastings have stayed in Super League? And will he ever return?

“Was he ever likely to stay in Super League? I can tell you right now and there’s no doubt in my mind – and I’m not predicting the future – that Jackson will finish his career in Super League as he enjoyed his time enormously.

“It’s too premature to talk about in five, six or seven years because he’s still got a good six, seven, eight years ahead of him has Jackson.

“His ability will dictate where he goes. He’s at his peak right now, but he’s still learning the game.

“Jackson is a real student of the game. He loves dissecting games, going to Super League made him a better player.”