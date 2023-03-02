Super League Predictions Round Three: Warrington and Hull KR to remain unbeaten as Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos face tough task

ROUND THREE of Super League will soon be upon us as Warrington Wolves host Salford Red Devils tomorrow night live on Sky Sports.

Wind the clock forward 24 hours and five Super League games will have gone ahead with Catalans Dragons and Hull FC kicking off at 6pm, Wakefield Trinity and Huddersfield Giants at 7.45pm and Castleford Tigers and Wigan Warriors at 8pm.

Also being broadcast at 8pm on Friday night will be St Helens and Leeds Rhinos – live on Sky Sports – whilst Hull KR and Leigh Leopards will also take place. But how will the results go?

Warrington Wolves vs Salford Red Devils

With two wins from two, Warrington go into this one full of confidence after big wins over Leeds and Huddersfield. Daryl Powell’s men have been the most impressive side in Super League 2023 so far and now they are back at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in front of their vociferous home support. Making the trip to Cheshire will be Salford who went down 24-10 at home to Hull KR last week after winning in round one against Leigh Leopards. That being said, Powell’s men will likely be too strong here as the Wolves aim to make it three from three.

Warrington by 12

Catalans Dragons vs Hull FC

Two of the unbeaten sides in Super League go head to head on Friday night as Catalans host Hull FC at the Stade Gilbert Brutus. The Dragons have beaten Wakefield and Leigh in the opening rounds whilst Hull have overcome Castleford and Leeds so the stage is set for a big clash in the south of France. Steve McNamara may finally be able to hand a debut to Siosiua Taukeiaho who has been absent due to injury in the opening two rounds, but Sam Tomkins is out. Meanwhile, Scott Taylor is banned for the Black and Whites as Carlos Tuimavave remains out, whilst Ligi Sao, Andre Savelio and Ligi Sao could return from injury. It will be an interesting tie but home advantage may just be the tonic here.

Catalans by 6

Wakefield Trinity vs Huddersfield Giants

Instead of the rugby doing the talking in recent days, Wakefield’s pitch has taken focus with the RFL’s independent regulator re-inspecting the pitch and giving it the green light ahead of Trinity’s Friday night against Huddersfield. Wakefield are without Kelepi Tanginoa after the forward injured his hamstring in the demolition by Wigan last week, whilst Max Jowitt is also out along with Tome Lineham. That loss was Trinity’s second loss in as many games following a defeat to Catalans in round one. Huddersfield, too, have yet to put two points on the board after losing out to Warrington last week. It remains to be seen whether Jake Connor will be fit for this game but the Giants should still have enough firepower here.

Huddersfield by 8

Castleford Tigers vs Wigan Warriors

Both sides enjoyed different fortunes last week with Castleford going down at home to reigning champions St Helens and Wigan getting their first win of the season in a 60-0 thrashing of Wakefield. The Tigers have lost both of their opening games so far with head coach Lee Radford likely to change things up once more ahead of the visit of Wigan to the Jungle. Jake Mamo suffered a back issue in last week’s loss, with Mahe Fonua looking as though he will replace the Australian. The Warriors, meanwhile, have a clean bill of health and Matt Peet will fancy making it two wins from two against a deflated Castleford side currently lacking in confidence.

Wigan by 10

St Helens vs Leeds Rhinos

St Helens have enjoyed a couple of superb weeks, being crowned World Club Challenge winners after victory over the Penrith Panthers and then backing that up with a great win at Castleford. Leeds, meanwhile, couldn’t have hit worse form to start the 2023 Super League season with a defeat to Warrington then a home loss to Hull FC. Saints, however, will be at home for the first time this year with a capacity crowd expected at the Totally Wicked Stadium, though James Roby and Agnatius Paasi remain out for the reigning champions. Can Rohan Smith guide the Rhinos to unexpected victory here? Morgan Gannon will be out for Leeds, but James Bentley could return against his former side.

St Helens by 12

Hull KR vs Leigh Leopards

This is likely to be one of the most interesting ties of the weekend with Hull KR going into this fixture off the back of a surprise home defeat to Salford last week. Leigh, meanwhile, have yet to win a Super League game since earning promotion at the end of 2022. That being said, the Leopards have not exactly been far away from a victory, but their preparation for this game has been affected by flight delays getting back from Perpignan last weekend. With just one training session leading into this fixture, that could work against Adrian Lam’s men and with the Robins in a rampant mood, it could be three losses from three for the Leopards. New signing Joe Shorrocks is likely to feature for Leigh, whilst Lachlan Coote is back for Willie Peters.

Hull KR by 6