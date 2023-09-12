Ex-Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves assistant Lee Briers to link up with Shaun Wane in England set-up

FORMER Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves assistant coach Lee Briers will link up with Shaun Wane in the England set-up for Tonga’s visit to UK shores in the Autumn tests.

Briers will join ex-Castleford Tigers assistant Andy Last as Wane’s right-hand men following a successful first season in the NRL with the Brisbane Broncos.

The Broncos are currently in the hunt for their first NRL Grand Final since 2006, when Brisbane overcame Melbourne Storm, 15-8.

They find themselves firmly in the picture to make that a reality with Briers impressing since joining the Queensland club after a successful year as Wigan’s assistant.

