Ex-Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves stars among those linked with New South Wales coaching job

FORMER Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves stars are among those names linked with the New South Wales coaching job following the departure of Michael Maguire.

Maguire, who was appointed head coach of the Brisbane Broncos following the sacking of Kevin Walters, has vacated the role after just one year.

Now, attention turns to his successor, with eight to ten names linked with the role – including ex-Wigan halfback Trent Barrett and former Warrington centre Matt King.

Also among the names linked is Brian Smith, who coached Hull FC, Bradford Bulls and Wakefield Trinity across three different spells in the UK.

King has already been involved in the NSW coaching set-up as understudy to Maguire, whilst he has worked closely with both Sydney Roosters boss Trent Robinson and Lebanon front-man Michael Cheika.

Barrett, meanwhile, took over as interim boss of the Parramatta Eels during the 2024 NRL season following the axing of Brad Arthur.

The former Wigan halfback, who registered 26 tries and five drop goals in 60 appearances for the Warriors in 2007 and 2008, won just four of his 14 games in charge of the Eels.

