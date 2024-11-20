THOSE Super League, Championship and League One clubs moaning about IMG should look to Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity for inspiration.

It may seem an ‘out there’ statement, but rugby league clubs continue to bemoan whichever structure is in place at any given time.

Traditional promotion and relegation gave uncertainty to Super League clubs in danger of the drop, whilst the Middle 8s system did exactly the same, with clubs unable to plan for the following season.

Now, under IMG, the traditional promotion and relegation has gone, giving Championship sides less chance of making the top flight unless a significant amount of boxes can be ticked to achieve a Grade A.

With performance just one of five pillars – also including catchment, facilities, community and finance – the ability to earn promotion solely on the field is no longer available.

London Broncos, for example, were relegated without a ball being kicked ahead of the 2024 Super League season following their provisional IMG grading score of 8.07.

Incredibly, the Broncos did improve that score to 12.65 in just a year, but it wasn’t enough to secure a Super League spot.

However, the work done off the field suggests that the only way is up for the capital club, despite the exit of bankroller and owner David Hughes after three decades.

Those clubs that were the most vehemently against IMG’s plans such as Featherstone Rovers and Keighley Cougars have begun to put the work in to improve their scores.

New Rovers owner Paddy Handley is already planning major changes at the Millennium Stadium, whilst Keighley owners Kaue Garcia and Ryan O’Neill continue to dedicate their time and money into developing Cougar Park and the League One squad.

But, look no further than two of the oldest clubs in rugby league – Castleford and Wakefield – in being the poster boys of the new IMG system.

Let’s face it, the IMG takeover of rugby league left the majority of Castleford and Wakefield fans panicking: the lack of 21st century facilities combined with ever-dismal on-field results meant that both sets of supporters feared the worst.

Yet it’s these two clubs that have embraced the desire for change potentially more than any other.

Wakefield now have a new main stand awash with sold-out hospitality events and over 4,000 season ticket holders for 2025.

Trinity cast aside all challengers during the 2024 Championship season, with new owner Matt Ellis giving head coach Daryl Powell the resources to build a side capable of challenging the Super League play-offs at the first time of asking next season.

For too long Wakefield has been a city without a rugby league team to be proud of. Now the tide is turning.

And their noisy neighbours Castleford have also followed suit, with plans to redevelop The Jungle well underway as new owner Martin Jepson gets to grips with improving the Tigers off the field.

Jepson’s ruthlessness saw head coach Craig Lingard dismissed with his assistant Danny McGuire elevated to the main job and Brett Delaney joining from Hull KR.

His investment of over £1m was given to the club in two instalments so as to earn more points in the finance bracket whilst a number of vital improvements were made to The Jungle to ensure a Grade A this time around.

Both Ellis and Jepson have shown that traditional clubs with old stadiums can make the grade.

Of course, some might bemoan the fact that a club needs a rich benefactor to steady the ship and make the improvements – just look at Derek Beaumont at Leigh Leopards who revealed that without his increased investment this year the Leopards would have been a Grade B club.

Salford Red Devils, for example, rely on ticketing sales and sponsorship to drive their revenue – though Salford City Council’s stadium deal could see the club earn receipts on match days.

But, if Castleford, Wakefield and Featherstone can attract wealthy backers then surely Salford can given their location in relation to Manchester.

It’s fair to say that the improvements at Castleford and Wakefield have been long overdue, but IMG almost forced the clubs’ hand – and now both are reaping the rewards.

