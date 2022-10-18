Ex-Wigan Warriors boss Michael Maguire joins new club

FORMER Wigan Warriors head coach Michael Maguire has signed a deal to return to coaching.

Maguire parted ways with the Wests Tigers earlier this season after a dismal run of results, but now the veteran coach will return to the NRL with the Canberra Raiders in 2023 as a senior NRL consultant to Ricky Stuart.

Raiders Coach Ricky Stuart said the appointment of Maguire was a huge coup for the Green Machine and he looked forward to having him on board for the next two seasons.

“Michael is a wonderful signing for our club and he brings valuable experience and knowledge to the role,” Stuart said. “He has a wonderful record as a coach at all levels of the game and we’re very fortunate to be able to secure someone of his calibre.

“I can’t wait to work with him and have him working alongside our coaching staff and playing group.”

Maguire brings a wealth of experience back to Canberra, having coached over 300 games at the top level for Wigan (Super League), South Sydney and the Wests Tigers.

The Australian was a huge success in Super League, winning one Grand Final as well as one Challenge Cup before winning the 2014 NRL Grand Final with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Maguire is currently in the UK, coaching the New Zealand national side for the World Cup and so will take up his new role once the tournament has come to an end.