SIX clubs in race to sign ex-Huddersfield Giants star Dom Young following England heroics

As many as six clubs are reportedly in the race to sign former Huddersfield Giants star Dom Young.

That comes following the Newcastle Knights winger’s heroics in England’s opening World Cup game against Samoa, with the 21-year-old scoring two fantastic tries and impressing throughout with his metre-eating runs out of defence.

Now, the Daily Telegraph is reporting that four Sydney clubs, the Knights and another unknown club are set to make an offer for the long-haired flyer.

That means Young will have at least six clubs going after him, with more potentially offered in joining.

Young has become one of the hottest prospects in rugby league following a stellar year in a struggling Newcastle side, and, he was rewarded with his good form with a place in Shaun Wane’s England squad for the World Cup.

The Knights have yet to make a formal offer which means that, because he is currently in the UK during the World Cup and will be for the next month or so, he is unlikely to sign any deal before November 1.

That would then mean that Young would become a free agent, with the Daily Telegraph reporting that Young’s management have already spoken to five clubs about a potential move.

The Newcastle flyer has scored 18 tries in 26 appearances for the Knights since moving ahead of the 2021 season.