Ex-Wigan Warriors forward Ryan Sutton attracting Super League interest

FORMER Wigan Warriors forward Ryan Sutton is attracting interest from Super League clubs, League Express can exclusively reveal.

Sutton, who missed a large chunk of the 2024 NRL campaign with knee and hip issues, signed a three-year deal with Canterbury Bulldogs ahead of the 2023 season.

However, the 29-year-old has registered just 13 games for the Bulldogs since joining and is now on the radar of Super League clubs with his contract coming to an end at the culmination of the 2025 season.

Sutton came through the ranks at Wigan, debuting in 2014 as the forward went on to make 118 appearances for his boyhood club.

Such was his good form that the 29-year-old was snapped up by NRL side Canberra Raiders ahead of the 2019 season – and it’s fair to say he was a big hit Down Under with 75 appearances under his belt in four seasons.

A move to Canterbury in 2023 was expected to help Sutton kick on, but injury and form has seen the ex-Wiganer struggle for game time.

