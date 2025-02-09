Ex-Wigan Warriors forward Willie Isa takes up shock football role

WHEN Willie Isa announced his sudden retirement last month after just signing a new contract extension with Wigan Warriors, a few eyebrows were raised.

At the time, the reigning Super League champions stated that Isa left the club to “pursue a new opportunity” – whether that was to be in rugby league remained to be seen or not.

However, now the Daily Mail has revealed that the 36-year-old will join Chelsea FC in the Premier League as player and support and development officer.

Isa will be working with head of men’s operations and welfare Kevin Campello, with the back-rower set to be involved in player co-ordination around training and match days.

The 36-year-old won three Super League titles and one World Club Challenge with Wigan during his ten years at the Warriors.

He made his debut in the 12-6 victory over Catalans Dragons at the start of the 2016 season and went on to play 209 times for the club, scoring 17 tries.

At the time, Isa said: “During my time at Wigan Warriors I was fortunate to have worked with some incredible people within the game. Wigan Warriors is a special club and I want to thank everyone who I have had the privilege of working with.

“The fans, of course, are a big part of the club. I am grateful for the way you have all embraced me. The least I could do was play with my heart every time I wore the Cherry and White jersey. I hope you saw that and I have repaid the faith and support you showed me.

“The decision has not been easy and somewhat unexpected, but it is a blessing that I have been offered an opportunity to pursue. For me to take this opportunity, I have made the choice to end my professional career with immediate effect.

“Specifically, I want to thank the medical team and everyone at the club who has supported me throughout the recovery of my ankle dislocation and fractured fibula. I am extremely grateful for their hard work, time and support which has enabled me to return into full team training and experience the thrills of contact training again.

“None of this would have been possible without having the trust of Shaun Wane and Kris Radlinski who brought me into this prestigious club, along with all the coaches through to Matt Peet today. My aim was to help the team win trophies and I couldn’t be prouder leaving the club as a quadruple winner.