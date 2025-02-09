Ex-Castleford Tigers and Warrington Wolves playmaker Gareth Widdop finds surprising new club

FORMER Castleford Tigers and Warrington Wolves playmaker Gareth Widdop has found a surprising new club following his exit from Halifax Panthers.

Widdop left his hometown club at the end of the 2024 Championship season to retire from the sport, but it was unclear whether or not he would return to Australia where he spent the majority of his career playing for the likes of Melbourne Storm and St George Illawarra Dragons.

However, the 35-year-old is staying in the country for the foreseeable country, having agreed a deal with Huddersfield rugby union club.

Widdop began his career in 2010 with the Melbourne Storm, registering 70 appearances before signing for the St George Illawarra Dragons ahead of the 2014 NRL season.

There, the playmaker scored 33 tries and kicked 387 goals as well as six field goals in a six-year spell before moving to the UK to join the Warrington Wolves.

At Warrington, the 34-year-old made almost 50 appearances, signing for Castleford ahead of the 2023 Super League season. Widdop made 21 appearances for the Tigers.

Widdop initially hung up his boots at the end of that season before coming out of retirement for his hometown club, Halifax where he spent one season.