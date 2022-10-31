Ex-Wigan Warriors star Jackson Hastings’ future reportedly up in the air

WESTS Tigers are perhaps one of the NRL sides under the most pressure to perform in 2023 following a disastrous 2022 season.

The Tigers finished bottom of the NRL ladder, four points adrift of nearest challengers New Zealand Warriors and there has been talk of a major overhaul in the off-season with the Wests hierarchy throwing serious money at the likes of Parramatta Eels halfback Mitchell Moses.

However, with three halfbacks currently on the books at Concord – including Luke Brooks, Adam Doueihi and Jackson Hastings – and all three out of contract at the end of 2023, meaning they can talk to club from next week, it doesn’t exactly bode well.

And the Daily Telegraph has reported that new head of football Tim Sheens has made no attempt to extend their contracts.

That means that all three could effectively move clubs with Brooks still on the top of the shopping list for Newcastle Knights who have lost Tex Hoy and Jake Clifford to Super League side Hull FC.

Where does that leave Hastings?

The halfback’s future has remained a constant source of deliberation given Wests’ salary cap situation so it will be interesting to see if Hastings gets either an extension at Concord or leaves for another NRL side – or even a Super League team.