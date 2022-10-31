Leigh Leopards tipped for big Super League impact by sponsors Betfred

LEIGH Leopards are gearing up for their first season in Super League since their rebrand.

Dropping the ‘Centurions’, the Leopards have already made plenty of waves in that week and a half since the press conference that announced their change with ten new signings.

The likes of Leeds Rhinos star Zak Hardaker, Huddersfield Giants centre Ricky Leutele and Castleford Tigers playmaker Gareth O’Brien will all turn out in the leopard-print of Leigh in 2023 with a number of pundits and fans tipping the new Super League side to surprise a few.

And Super League sponsors Betfred have also tipped Leigh to finish higher up the table than two of their new rivals.

In fact, the Leopards are 33/1 to win the Grand Final whilst Hull KR are 50/1 and Wakefield Trinity 100/1, highlighting the belief of Betfred that Leigh are set to take Super League by storm in 2023.