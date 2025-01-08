Ex-Wigan Warriors star Kai Pearce-Paul gives future latest

FORMER Wigan Warriors star Kai Pearce-Paul insists “Newcastle is one of the best places in the world” as he enters the final year of his contract with the Newcastle Knights.

The rangy back-rower hit the open market on November 1 last year to test his value, rocking the Knights in the process

Pearce-Paul made the switch to Newcastle ahead of the 2024 NRL season following a number of years in Super League with the Wigan Warriors.

In fact, Pearce-Paul had made 61 appearances for the Warriors after making the move from London Broncos, helping to lift the Super League Grand Final in 2023.

Now, however, he is determined to keep out of all talks about his future.

“Keep me out of it for now,” Pearce-Paul told News Corp.

“I just want to focus on playing. But I will say, I love it here. Newcastle is one of the best places in the world.”

News Corp, however, previously revealed that Pearce-Paul would test his value on the market with the belief that he could attract more than $600,000 in a new deal.