Wigan Warriors chief Kris Radlinski insists there aren’t any ‘downsides’ to Las Vegas clash with Warrington Wolves

WIGAN WARRIORS chief executive Kris Radlinski has made an impassioned statement about why his club and Warrington Wolves are heading to Las Vegas for a Super League fixture in 2025.

Warrington will take on the Warriors on March 1 in Allegiant Stadium as part of the NRL’s expansion into the American market, which will include two NRL fixtures and an England Women’s Test match against the Jillaroos.

The two clubs have now sold together over 6,000 tickets for the first Super League game on American soil, but are aiming to sell more with organisers hoping to sell out the 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium after more than 40,000 fans watched the first NRL foray into Las Vegas earlier this year.

Whilst some rugby league fans have questioned the cost and disruption of a Round Three Super League fixture being taken abroad, Radlinski believes that proaction rather than reaction is key if rugby league is to thrive.

Speaking on BBC Radio Manchester, Radlinski professed: “We can continue doing nothing and wake up every February and wonder if things are going to change or we can do something about it. So we’ve tried to do something about it.

“We might be a little tired after the trip to Vegas but we can’t just keep wondering and keep expecting and asking the question why the dial hasn’t changed, we’ve got to do something about it.

“It’s captured the imagination of our fans and Warrington’s fans. We’re looking forward to it immensely.

“I personally don’t see any downsides to it at this moment in time, it’s an opportunity to showcase the sport alongside the premier competition in the world which is the NRL.”

Warrington have already held meetings with Sky around their coverage and promotion of the match with Sky already confirming that they will be broadcasting the Super League fixture live.