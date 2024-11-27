Ex-Wigan Warriors star Matty Bowen reveals major Super League regret

FORMER Wigan Warriors star Matty Bowen lit up Super League during his two-year stay back in 2014 and 2015.

After 14 seasons with North Queensland Cowboys, in which Bowen registered almost 600 points in 270 appearances, the fullback made the move to the UK to end his career.

Bowen registered 24 tries and 31 goals in 47 appearances for the Warriors, but fell short of silverware with Wigan losing the Super League Grand Final two years in a row to St Helens and Leeds Rhinos respectively.

Despite only staying at Wigan for two years, the 42-year-old regrets not making the move to the UK sooner.

“I loved it. Ever since I got released from the Cowboys, I wanted to go play in England. But then everyone thought, what are you going to do over there?” Bowen said on the EZ Project podcast.

“It’s cold, you don’t like playing in Canberra. I said, ‘well, I’m going to go’ and I enjoyed it. I loved it, I wish I’d done it earlier in my career. Wigan made us feel welcome.

“I wish I had gone over early in my career like Bevan French and Jai Field at the moment. They’re young kids and they enjoy that sort of space and using the footy.”

