Brian Noble’s honesty on IMG grading and getting back to Super League with Bradford Bulls

BRADFORD BULLS have a long way to go before they reach a Grade A score to be assured of a Super League place.

Currently, the West Yorkshire club sits on 12.15 points – just 0.13 points more than the 12.02 they received in the indicative grades last year.

Meanwhile, on the field, the Bulls have secured back-to-back third-placed finishes in the Championship, with head coach Eamon O’Carroll departing for St Helens and former Bradford hero Brian Noble taking up the reins at Odsal once more.

Noble, who took over the Bulls and led them to a trophy-laden era in the early 2000s, will be supported by Lee Greenwood in his first-team role.

Looking back at the IMG scores and the potential for the future, Noble conceded that the system itself is confusing, but that Bradford have the tools in place to eventually make it back to the top flight.

“It would be massive for the club and city of Bradford to get back in Super League. It would be great for the players, they are the first concern for me and always will be,” Noble told West Yorkshire Radio Rugby League.

“It would be great to show everyone that people who take measured and positive steps can be rewarded.

“Don’t ask me about IMG and the route to Super League because it is beyond boggling, but if the football department can do their job and entertain along the way, I would take an element of pride and satisfaction that we would be back to where I think we should always be.

“We have to keep showing growth in all of our areas, not just on the football team because we live in a different world. If we don’t have enough pixels on our scoreboard then we will lose points.

“I scratch my head sometimes but the IMG stuff is a worthwhile attempt to improve standards and that’s as positive as I can get.

“I do believe a strong Bradford Bulls makes a strong rugby league but we need to prove that.”

The Bulls made it to the semi-finals of the Championship play-offs in 2024, but bowed out 21-20 away to Toulouse Olympique.

