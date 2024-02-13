Fa’amanu Brown flattered by Hull FC welcome as he praises ‘passionate’ English fans

FA’AMANU BROWN hopes to feel the love from Hull FC fans just as he did at Featherstone.

The New Zealand international halfback or hooker has returned to England after previously spending a season in the Championship with Rovers.

He became a firm fan favourite in that spell, scoring 17 tries in 27 appearances as Rovers missed out on promotion in the Grand Final at Toulouse.

And the unique passion of English fans helped drive him back to the country after leaving Newcastle Knights at the end of last year.

“Featherstone is a good club, a very hard-working town,” said the 29-year-old.

“Once you understand the history and what they’ve gone through, it makes you more inspired and motivated to play for them.

“I’ve never met other people like English people for supporting their teams. Every person is so passionate for their team.

“They’re die-hard fans. That’s so cool and it makes you want to play for them and give back.

“Featherstone fans still contact me, which is nice. I’ll definitely watch one of their games in the Championship.”

Brown sees a lot of similarities between his old abode and his new, and has been delighted by his welcome to East Yorkshire after moving into “beautiful” Cottingham.

“The people are always willing to help. I’ve been lost a few times, not knowing where I’m going. Even looking for places to eat, they’re recommending places,” he said.

Joining Hull is the seventh move of a career which has also taken in Cronulla, Canterbury (twice) and Wests in the NRL.

“They call me the journeyman for a reason, I’ve been to multiple teams,” he said.

“But one thing that has always stayed the same is trying to be present with the team I’m with and giving my all.”

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.