Hull FC vs Hull KR: Team news, TV channel and injuries

HULL FC host Hull KR at the MKM Stadium on Thursday night to kick off the 2024 Super League season.

In what promises to be one of the most hotly-anticipated Super League seasons in recent history, both the Black and Whites and Rovers will be wanting to get off to the best start possible against their bitter rivals.

Brad Fash is out for the Black and Whites, whilst there is a race against time to be fit for Carlos Tuimavave. Jake Trueman remains sidelined as he continues his rehab.

Meanwhile, Kelepi Tanginoa could make his KR debut after missing pre-season with an injury with new signings Peta Hiku, Tyrone May and Oliver Gildart likely to start. Sam Luckley and Matty Storton are out.

Team news

Hull FC 21-man squad

📋 Tony Smith has named his 21-man squad ahead of Thursday’s Betfred Super League Round One clash against @hullkrofficial at the MKM Stadium… (🤝: @JadanPress) ⚫️⚪️ #COYH | @ecostrad — Hull FC (@hullfcofficial) February 13, 2024

Hull KR 21-man squad

TV channel

The fixture will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Action with an 8pm kick-off.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.