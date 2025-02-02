Family driving Patrick Mago ahead of new Wigan Warriors season

PATRICK MAGO says the chance to visit some old haunts has provided him with fresh impetus as he tries to help push Wigan on to new achievements.

The powerhouse prop who has proved a hit with Warriors players, staff and fans alike was born in Auckland, New Zealand and brought up in Queensland, Australia, and is back from a return Down Under.

It was the first time he’d made that trip since joining Wigan ahead of the 2022 campaign, and it was a reward for his contribution over all 34 matches last season, when Matt Peet’s side claimed a celebrated clean sweep of World Club Challenge, Challenge Cup, League Leaders’ Shield and Grand Final glory.

Former North Queensland Cowboys, Brisbane Broncos and South Sydney Rabbitohs man Mago, who was Wigan’s only ever-present, was able to celebrate his 30th birthday in the company of his “massive family” – but says it was very much a working holiday.

“In previous years, I’ve stuck around because the return date given was quite early, but this time, Matty trusted me to go back and follow the fitness programme the club gave me and keep myself in shape – and I did,” he explained.

“It meant a lot, because I am very family-orientated, and I probably wouldn’t have come to the UK if my parents didn’t give their blessing to me moving, living my dream, and trying to become a better player and a better person.

“I am from a massive family, and I was able to catch up with a lot of them. I really appreciated Matty giving me the opportunity to go back. I wanted to repay his faith, and I trained the whole time I was there.”

Mago, who also helped Wigan win the Challenge Cup in 2022 and League Leaders’ Shield and Super League title in 2023, signed a contract extension to 2026, with the option in the club’s favour of a further year, back in May.

And while wary of the threat of rival teams, he firmly believes Wigan can add to their haul of silverware.

“It’s tough, because it’s a strong competition, other teams are building, and they all really want to beat us,” he added.

“All the trophies are up for grabs again, but we know what we need to do to be successful, and we are all hungry.

“And we have great coaching staff who know and love the club and want to make us better still.

“We try not to think too much about other teams, we look at ourselves first and try to improve every day.”

Mago featured when Wigan went down 22-4 at Leeds in Rhinos back Ash Hanley’s testimonial.

“It was a first hit-out for the boys who came in from Christmas time, so it was about getting bashed around a bit,” said Wigan assistant coach Sean O’Loughlin.

“It ticked boxes for us on a physical side.”