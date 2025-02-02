Sam Tomkins shows he’s still got it in Catalans Dragons’ pre-season win

CATALANS may have had a huge influx of new star players but it is a re-born seasoned veteran who could take the French club over the final hurdle of Grand Final glory this season.

The resurrection of Sam Tomkins, after his decision to retire with a knee injury 18 months ago, could be the story of the season after a typically dominant display in Saturday’s pre-season game against Toulouse Olympique.

Catalans cantered to a 42-10 win after an early two-try setback and 35-year-old Tomkins was at his inspirational and energetic best, working seamlessly with new star NRL halfback Luke Keary in a combination that could finally provide the key for the two-time defeated Old Trafford Grand Finalists.

Coach Steve McNamara said: “Sam Tomkins is as fit and as strong and powerful as he’s been in his whole career at this stage. We were going to take him off at half-time but we decided to give him another ten minutes after our poor start to the first half.

“His effort alongside Luke Keary today was really impressive, Luke’s influence on the group is enormous and he’ll only get better and better after that.”

McNamara was pleased with his side’s first run-out of the year. Apart from a couple of injuries, Catalans will go into Saturday’s Challenge Cup clash at Halifax in buoyant mood.

The coach added: “I think we recovered well after an undisciplined opening with some poor defending; we were 10-0 behind to two tries but the response was good.

“I can’t be anything but happy with the way the players pulled themselves together and performed for the rest of the game.

“We made four errors and conceded too many penalties in those opening 15 minutes but we were very good after that, and Toulouse too gave their best. It was a really good work-out for both teams.

“I was really pleased with our combinations, we scored some very good tries and we looked very good physically, I think we are in excellent condition as we approach the new season.

“We have recruited a lot of very good players this year and we are pretty set on most of our selection decisions for next week at Halifax.

“There are one or two positions we’ll have to rethink because we picked up two injuries today with our centres Arthur Romano and Reimis Smith leaving the field.

“Reimis felt his adductor when he scored his try and Arthur had to come off in the second half (with a calf problem) but our youngsters did extremely well when they came into the game.”

After heaping praise on seasoned professionals Tomkins and Keary, McNamara reserved much of his attention of the positive influence of a group of young French players who were introduced into the Dragons’ side during the second half.

He said: “Clément Martin, Léo Darrelatour and young Timéo Portier showed some flair and it was great to see them out there and I’m sure they will be giving us plenty of exciting options as we move forward.

“Elliott Whitehead was suspended for the game but he’s available for next week, Tommy Makinson too, we just kept him out today as a precaution.”