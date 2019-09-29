Fantastic Featherstone one win from Super League

Featherstone Rovers advanced to the Championship Grand Final after a stunning 36-12 win in Toulouse.

Fresh off the back of victories at Leigh and York. Rovers ran rampant in France to set up a clash in Canada with Toronto Wolfpack for a right to be in Super League.

They were too good for Toulouse playing with too much pace and defending with intensity throughout. John Davies brace, either side of a Will Barthau response, along with a Ashton Golding try gave them an 18-6 halftime lead.

James Harrison stretched out to score after the break and extend the lead later, and despite Paul Marcon providing hope for Toulouse, breakaway tries from Chisholm and Jack Johnson, along with a Jack Render try, secured another stunning win for Fev.