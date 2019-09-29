Premium: James Webster holds talks over Championship role

James Webster has held talks with Featherstone over becoming their new head coach if, as anticipated, Ryan Carr leaves Featherstone at the end of this season.

The former Wakefield coach is set to leave the coaching staff at Hull KR – where he has also served as interim coach – over the off-season ahead of a backroom restructure by current coach Tony Smith.

To read more on this story and further details on the future of both Webster and Carr, make sure to pick up your copy of League Express by downloading the app from your smart device’s App Store. You can also click here.