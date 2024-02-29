Farmers’ strike delays Catalans Dragons flight ahead of Leeds Rhinos Super League clash

A farmers’ strike has delayed Catalans Dragons on their way to the UK to take on Leeds Rhinos in their Super League clash tomorrow.

The bus to Barcelona was due to leave the Stade Gilbert Brutus – the home of the Dragons – this morning in order to reach the airport and board the plane to Leeds.

However, French publication L’Independant has explained that a farmers’ strike – which has blocked the A9 from Leucate to Figuères in the France – Spain direction – meant that the Dragons have had to alter their course and scheduling.

The players and coaching staff left Perpignan last night for Barcelona with the club having to find a hotel close to the airport before boarding the flight Friday lunchtime.

It means that Catalans will have just 24 hours to prepare in the UK ahead of the 3pm kick-off with Leeds on Saturday afternoon.