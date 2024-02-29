Leeds Rhinos starlet Corey Johnson makes season-long loan move

BRADFORD BULLS have announced that Corey Johnson has joined the club on a season-long loan from Super League side Leeds Rhinos!

The 23-year-old, who can play at hooker or in the halves, has featured 25 times for Rohan Smith’s side since making his debut in 2019.

Johnson returns to the Bulls having previously made four appearances on dual registration across 2022 and 2023.

Bradford boss Eamon O’Carroll has spoken of his delight at the capture of Johnson – who he has admired from afar over recent years.

“It’s really pleasing to get Corey in, we have been in dialogue for some time and we knew it could be on the cards, he is a player I’ve admired for a number of years since being at Newcastle.

“He’s at the stage where he feels, and I do too, that he is ready to take that next step and play consistent rugby at a good level. Corey will add a utility value to us and also drive the standards we have set this year.

“It’s been no secret we are openly looking to recruit and add to our squad, we don’t feel we are set with numbers and depth so Corey adds to that.

“I am looking forward to working with him and I know he will add value to the group and the group will be happy with his contribution.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.