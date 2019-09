This week’s Yorkshire Men’s League’s Division Three Play-Off Final will involve St Joseph’s and Farnley Falcons.

The Falcons are in the decider after Cutsyke Raiders A, who beat Farnley 19-18 in last week’s semi-final, were found guilty of fielding an ineligible player.

The game will be played at St Joseph’s on Saturday (21 September) with a 2.30pm kick-off.