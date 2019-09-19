Noble confident over Toronto’s Super League credentials

Toronto Wolfpack director of rugby Brian Noble does not envisage any issues with meeting the Super League criteria should the Canadian club be successful in the Championship play-offs.

Reports have emerged questioning whether the Wolfpack would be allowed to join the top flight for 2020, with Super League chief executive Robert Elstone confirming they were seeking assurances from the RFL over the Wolfpack.

But Noble says nothing has changed from last year, when Toronto were cleared for promotion ahead of their Million Pound Game with London Broncos.

Noble said: “As far as we’re concerned, we tick most of the boxes.

“Clearly there are criteria that we need to fulfil, but we don’t envisage any issues with those.

“We qualified last year in relation to going up and we’re confident we’d qualify this year. Nothing’s changed that I know of.”

Noble also feels that Brian McDermott’s squad is better placed to succeed this year than last, when they fell at the final hurdle against the Broncos.

He explained: “We’ll find out, but I think the character’s good in the team and we’re healthy and relatively fresh.

“We understand the nature of the challenge – the Championship has been an outstanding competition this year.

“But we’ve played all the teams, we know what they’re capable of delivering and I thought we played extremely well against Leigh and put a marker down there.

“Whilst we understand that it will be tough in the play-offs, and it’s always trapdoor Rugby League, I think we’re in a really good position.

“If you look at last year, the reality was that we did something like 18,000 miles in six weeks, which is serious travel.

“There was an element of jadedness and the week before the London game we had the emotional high of winning at Leeds, which maybe we revelled too much in. That element of fatigue and emotional fatigue is not there this year.

“We have a lot of hungry people and up to 10,000 fans cheering us on.

“There are no gimmies in play-off football, but our head coach has a lot of experience of it. It’s not about play-off football, it’s about playing-well football, and we’re playing well at the moment.”