Farrell signs new Wigan contract

Wigan Warriors have announced that Liam Farrell has signed a new contract with the club, having signed a three-year deal that will keep him with the club at least until the end of 2025.

Having made his first-team debut in 2010, Farrell ended that season a Super League Grand Final winner under the coaching of Michael Maguire.

Since then Farrell, 31, has been a one-club man and so far during his career he has won one World Club Challenge, four Super League Grand Finals, three Challenge Cups, three League Leaders’ Shields, one Harry Sunderland Trophy and four Super League Dream Team appearances.

So fa he has made 312 appearances for Wigan, scoring 126 tries, with his 80th minute match-winning touchdown in the Good Friday derby against St Helens in 2011 perhaps the one that was most enjoyed by Wigan supporters.

Farrell, who had his testimonial year in the 2020 season, has also represented his country, playing for England at the 2013 World Cup and making ten appearances overall.

On his new deal, Farrell said: “It was an easy decision. I approached the club and said I’d like to stay. It was a pretty easy process. I am very happy to be here for another three years. It’s looking like it’s going to keep me as a one-club man, which I’m very happy about.

“To have had the career I’ve had so far and hopefully some bright years ahead of us as well, I’m very pleased.

“I have fond memories of playing in Finals and Cup Finals and I’d like to think there’s quite a few to come as well with the healthy young talent and experience we’ve got.

“I wouldn’t wish for anything than being here. Being a little lad and coming in the stands with my mum and dad when I was eight or nine, going on to be a ball boy and playing in the Academy, I’m probably a typical Wigan lad who wanted to play for Wigan and have been very fortunate enough to do that.

“I came in just at the right time. I was around the fringes in 2009 and Madge [Michael Maguire] liked what he saw of me and he put me in. To go on and play in the Grand Final in 2010 was unbelievable and there’s been so much success off that back of it and I feel very privileged.”

Wigan coach, Matt Peet, added: “Liam is enjoying another outstanding season, his consistent levels of performance are down to his relentless dedication and excellence in his preparation. He is an important leader for the club which is a role he takes great pride in.”