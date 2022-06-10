Castleford Tigers prospect heads to London Broncos on loan

Castleford Tigers youngster Sam Hall has signed for Championship strugglers London Broncos on a one-month loan.

The 20-year-old forward has made five first-team appearances for Castleford, including one this season, and recently signed a new two-year contract with the club.

He will spent the next month gaining experience with the Broncos, who are in the second-tier relegation zone with only one win all season.

“Sam is a big unit and a true ball-playing middle who has fantastic ability as both a carrier and being able to shift possession around the field,” said Mike Eccles, who is in interim charge of London following the departure of Jermaine Coleman.

“We’re really excited about his potential and it’s great to have him onboard for the next month.”

London have also re-signed hooker Sam Davis on loan from York City Knights for the rest of the season, with both in line to feature in their match at Dewsbury Rams on Sunday.

But prop Will Blakemore has left the Broncos after requesting a release.