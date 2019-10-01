Fax sign forward from local rivals Bradford

Halifax have completed their fifth signing of 2020 with the capture of Matt Garside from Bradford.

The back-rower joins Fax on a one-year deal and will join Jodie Broughton, Tom Gilmore, Keegan Hirst and Paul Brearley at The Shay next season.

“I’m really happy to be here,” he said.

“I was coming to the end of my contract at Bradford Bulls having been there for two years and met up with Simon Grix for a coffee one day. Had a long chat with him and really bought into his plans for where he wants to take the club.

“He mentioned a few signings that he wanted to make and I’m happy to be here for the future. I’d like to say I’m hard working, quite reliable. First and foremost, my aim is to try and earn the respect of my teammates and then the fans around me by just putting in the hard work week in and week out, try to get to the top of the league and to push for promotion.”