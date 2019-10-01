College campaign heads into second week

The College Rugby League season will – wet weather permitting – continue tomorrow, after last week’s successful Magic Wednesday at Featherstone, with fixtures in the Premier Division and North West and Yorkshire Leagues.

The scheduled programme is:

Wednesday 2 October 2019

COLLEGE RUGBY LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION: Hull FC v Halifax ERA; Furness v Leeds City; Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils; Wakefield v Hopwood Hall.

NORTH WEST

DIVISION 1: Priestley (Warrington Wolves A) v Wigan & Leigh; Salford Red Devils A v Runshaw; The Rugby League College v Carmel; Cowley Sixth Form v Winstanley; St John Rigby v Wigan Warriors EA.

YORKSHIRE

DIVISION 1: Wyke Sixth Form v Halifax Academy; Hull FC A v Wilberforce Sixth Form.

DIVISION 2: Hull KR v Leeds City College A; Castleford Tigers v Selby; Pontefract v York.