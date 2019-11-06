Featherstone complete capture of Brett Ferres

Featherstone Rovers have confirmed the signing of Brett Ferres from Leeds Rhinos.

The 33-year-old, who has spent his entire career in Super League, joins the club after three-years at Leeds Rhinos.

There, Ferres won a Grand Final and surpassed 300 top-flight appearances.

An England international, he was selected player of the series in England’s 2015 triumph over New Zealand.

“I’m really excited to be linking up with the Rovers. Speaking with James Webster about where the club are heading got me really excited to join the club.

“I’ve watched the club for the last couple of seasons with the dual registration they have with Leeds I’ve enjoyed coming down to watch a lot of the younger lads that have gotten the chance to play for Featherstone.”