Sheffield Eagles have confirmed the return of prop Scott Wheeldon.

The former Featherstone forward left Rovers midway through last season and will now return to the club he played for in 2016 and 2017.

“I am happy to be back,” he said.

“I enjoyed my time with the Eagles when I was here before.

“Obviously I’ve spent a couple of years elsewhere then there was an opportunity to come back.

“I spoke to Tubbs, he likes me as a player and a person so I’m more than happy to come on board.”