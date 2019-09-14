Featherstone confirm capture of Barrow prop

Featherstone Rovers have confirmed the signing of Alec Susino from Barrow Raiders on a one-year deal.

Susino has spent the past two seasons with the Raiders and been one of their star performers in his 51 appearances for the club.

“I’m excited and nervous about joining the Rovers but I’m looking forward to it,” said Susino.

“It will be a new challenge over to Yorkshire though, so it’ll be good. It’s been good playing for Barrow, it gave a me chance to get used to the Championship. It’s a bit more physical over here.

“The fans are very passionate and nobody as an away player likes coming here because of how passionate these fans are and they certainly let you know about it. I’m looking forward to being on the good end of that.”