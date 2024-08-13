Featherstone Rovers agree lease agreement with football club for 2025 and 2026 seasons

WAKEFIELD AFC and Featherstone Rovers have agreed to sign a lease agreement covering the 24/25 and 25/26 football seasons.

The clubs have also expanded the agreement to allow Wakefield AFC to open a club shop at the Millennium Stadium and use Featherstone Rovers training facility.

Paddy Handley, Board Member of Featherstone Rovers, commented: “We are very happy to be able to reach an agreement with Wakefield AFC and want to work with them so that they feel like the Stadium is their home. We hope we can collaborate with football and all sports in the area to create a real community sports centre of excellence here at the stadium.”

Gui Decca, Chairman of Wakefield AFC, commented: “First of all, my sincere thanks to the Board and Coaching Staff at Featherstone Rovers that swiftly worked on our agreement to allow us to relocate during this football season.

“It is greatly appreciated by our board, fans and staff alike. We are looking forward to having some stability to plan our next steps and over time, develop a productive relationship with Featherstone with the goal of creating sustainability at both clubs.”

