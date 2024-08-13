Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet names “one of the premier venues” in rugby league

IT’S fair to say that Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet is a fan of a rival Super League club.

Speaking on Friday afternoon, Peet waxed lyrical about Leeds Rhinos and Headingley Stadium following a series of venue improvements that has seen the stadium transformed in the middle of a housing estate in the city.

For the Wigan boss, he is a big fan of the rival Super League side.

“I think it’s one of the premier venues in rugby league. It’s always an exciting crowd with passionate fans – they are just one of the elite clubs in Super League,” Peet said.

“They recruit top end talent, Brodie Croft being one example of an outstanding piece of recruitment and Andy Ackers the same.

“I think they strike a good balance between recruiting good overseas players and producing homegrown talent that often go on to play international.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast