Featherstone Rovers and Keighley Cougars players banned as Super League reserves forward set for mammoth ban

Following the latest round of Betfred Championship, Betfred League One, Betfred Women’s Super League, Reserves, Academy and Scholarship fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:
Oliver Whitford (Huddersfield Giants Reserves) – Grade C Head Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice
Brad England (Keighley Cougars) – Grade C Head Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice (Higher End)
Jack Bussey (Featherstone Rovers) – Grade D Dangerous Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice and a £125 Fine
Benjamin Hursey Hord (Whitehaven) – Grade B Dangerous Throw – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher End)
Dianna Lambert (Featherstone Rovers Women) – Grade C Head Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice
Erin McDonald (St Helens Women) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £50 Fine
Maddison Rainey (Featherstone Rovers Women) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice
Jessica Sharp (York Valkyrie) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice
Delanie Gittens-Bedward (Barrow Raiders) – Grade C Other Contrary Behaviour – 1 Match Penalty Notice
Taylor Kerr (Wigan Warriors Reserves) – Grade E Head Contact – Refer to Tribunal
Luke Collins (Cornwall RLFC) – Grade C Dangerous Throw/Lift – 1 Match Penalty Notice
