Simon Grix responds to Lachlan Lam rejection of Hull FC in favour of new Super League deal

SIMON GRIX has responded to the news that Lachlan Lam has decided to stay with Leigh Leopards.

In the aftermath of Leigh’s big win over Hull last weekend, Leopards head coach Adrian Lam was asked about Lachlan’s future, to which he confirmed – to Rugby League Live – that Lachlan would be staying at Leigh for 2025.

Hull FC had been chasing Lachlan for a number of months – and they had been confident of getting their man following the signing of Oliver Holmes, Zak Hardaker, Ed Chamberlain and John Asiata from the Leopards.

However, in a tremendous show of loyalty to Leigh, Lachlan has decided to stay put with his father – and now Grix has had his say on the news.

“I’m not aware of the full situation with Lachlan Lam,” Grix told the Hull FC YouTube channel.

“I’ve read the same as yourselves that he is staying at Leigh and that’s the way it goes.

“Good players always have more than one suitor so there will always be a few people in for him.

“The halfback position is an important one, whether it’s in the UK or in the NRL there isn’t a great deal of depth but we need to fill the spot.

“Thankfully that’s up to Richie (Myler, Hull’s director of rugby) to sort out and not me.”

The Black and Whites have already signed Jordan Abdull for 2025, but Jake Trueman is reportedly heading for Wakefield Trinity.

