Featherstone Rovers CEO reveals his major reservation over IMG plans to restructure rugby league

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS chief executive Martin Vickers has revealed his major reservation over IMG’s plans to restructure rugby league.

Rovers are currently top of the Championship having won the League Leaders’ Shield and look primed for promotion to Super League.

However, it will be the last time that a second tier club will be able to earn promotion via the traditional way, with IMG’s proposals seeing a box-ticking criteria take over.

Fandom, finance, performance, catchment and facilities will all be assessed with clubs then given a grade from which Super League and the Championship will be formed.

For Vickers, however, he hopes that this doesn’t diminish the excitement of rugby league itself.

“In practical terms, all clubs, right across the game, have to send returns in next week that go into the scoring systems and as all clubs now we have to focus on those things,” Vickers told Rovers TV.

“It’s about your finances, attendances and so on. I think it’s interesting to hear comments from teams who have got relegated and who plead with supporters to stick with them because it helps with the fandom criteria and things like that.

“I just hope this thing doesn’t become this administrative challenge that becomes bigger than the exciting product on the pitch,

“You want fans to attend because you want your club to be playing in front of the biggest possible crowds not to tick a box. I hope for the good of the game we don’t get into it.”

