St Helens legend James Graham “gutted” about Luke Thompson’s Super League move

ST HELENS legend James Graham has explained that he is gutted about Luke Thompson’s impending move to Super League.

Thompson is set to return to the northern hemisphere after leaving during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, reportedly to sign for Wigan Warriors.

Of course, Graham, who made his name as a St Helens player between 2003 and 2011 and then again in 2020, joked that he is “disappointed” that Thompson will be wearing a Wigan shirt in 2024, appearing to confirm the 28-year-old’s move to his arch-rivals.

“Sometimes there are personal reasons that English lads will go back,” Graham told Triple M.

“I’m gutted he’s not going to be in the NRL and I’m more disappointed that he will be wearing the Cherry and White next year!”

Much has been made of the apparent chase of Thompson, with infamous Australian journalist The Mole at the Wide World of Sports linking Thompson with a four-year deal at Wigan back in April.

In a piece on the site, The Mole wrote: “Thompson comes off contract at the end of the season and has received a massive four-year deal from the rich Wigan club.

“It’s money the Bulldogs can’t match so ultimately it will come down to whether he wants to stay in Australia for the lifestyle or return home to take up a deal that will secure his future long-term.”

Thompson has made just 42 appearances for Canterbury in three-and-a-half seasons.

