Featherstone Rovers fall to first defeat against Super League opponents with brave loss at Wakefield Trinity

WAKEFIELD TRINITY inflicted Featherstone Rovers’ first defeat of pre-season in an entertaining game of two halves.

Rovers led 12-0 at half-time but failed to score a point in the second forty minutes with Trinity showing their Super League class to get over the line.

Featherstone crossed in the 13th minute with Kyle Evans, who had a spell at Wakefield in 2022, dotting down a perfect Riley Dean kick. Chris Hankinson converted for a 6-0 lead.

Matters were made worse for Wakefield just after the midway point in the first-half when Elijah Taylor pounced on a Lee Gaskell error from a Thomas Lacans kick. Hankinson’s conversion made it 12-0.

Despite excelling, Rovers couldn’t breach the Trinity line again before the break, but they had been totally dominant.

Wakefield came out for the second-half hungry and they finally had some points on 53 minutes when Eddie Battye crossed from a brilliant Mason Lino break. Lino converted to make it 12-6.

Trinity levelled proceedings on the hour with Renouf Atoni crashing over in trademark style. Max Jowitt took over the kicking duties with Lino off the field for a HIA.

Corey Hall sent Wakefield into the lead for the first time with six minutes of the game to go after great work by Reece Lyne. Lino converted for an 18-12 lead.

Max Jowitt grabbed a deserved try a minute before the end as Wakefield ran out 24-12 winners.

Wakefield Trinity

1 Max Jowitt

5 Tom Lineham

4 Reece Lyne

3 Corey Hall

23 Lewis Murphy

6 Lee Gaskell

7 Mason Lino

19 Kevin Proctor

9 Liam Hood

17 Renouf Atoni

11 Matty Ashurst

13 Jay Pitts

8 Eddie Battye

Substitutes

15 Liam Kay

21 Samisoni Langi

22 Rob Butler

25 Sam Eseh

26 Dane Windrow

29 Joe Law

Tries: Battye, Atoni, Hall, Jowitt

Goals: Lino 3/3, Jowitt 1/1

Featherstone Rovers

23 Caleb Aekins

2 Luke Briscoe

3 Chris Hankinson

18 Josh Hardcastle

28 Kyle Evans

25 Thomas Lacans

7 Riley Dean

17 Gadwin Springer

14 Matty Wildie

10 James Lockwood

11 Brad Day

13 Jack Bussey

12 Elijah Taylor

Substitutes

1 Brandon Pickersgill

4 Craig Hall

5 Gareth Gale

16 Junior Moors

19 Luke Cooper

24 Mathieu Cozza

McKenzie Yei

Jake Roberts

Tries: Evans, Taylor

Goals: Hankinson 2/2