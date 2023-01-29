Super League’s Leeds Rhinos inflict derby defeat on Bradford Bulls

LEEDS RHINOS brought home the bragging rights with a pre-season win over Bradford Bulls.
Leeds led 18-4 at the break and ended with a 24-10 victory, but both sides will have been encouraged by the displays on show.
Leeds broke the deadlock in just the sixth minute when Leon Ruan crossed on the back of a six again as Rhyse Martin converted for a 6-0 lead.
Martin was in the thick of the action and he was sinbinned on 13 minutes for taking out Kieran Gill as he looked to score.
The Bulls duly punished the home side with Joe Arundel crossing, but Leeds still led 6-4 with the conversion missing.
Leeds crossed again just before the midway point in the first-half through Morgan Gannon as Cameron Smith converted for a 12-4 lead.
It was fast and frenetic but Super League’s Leeds managed to cross again on the stroke of half-time through Richie Myler. Martin resumed kicking duties after returning from the bin to to make it 18-4 at half-time.
Joe Gibbons added another for the hosts shortly after the break with Jack Sinfield converting as the Rhinos held a 24-4 lead.
Credit to the Bulls, they kept fighting and George Flanagan Snr grabbed one back for the visitors on 69 minutes. George Flanagan Jnr converted to reduce the deficit to 14.
Leeds Rhinos
Ash Handley
Luis Roberts
Rhyse Martin
Levi Edwards
Liam Tindall
Morgan Gannon
Richie Myler
Sam Lisone
Jarrod O’Connor
Sam Walters
James McDonnell
Leon Ruan
Cameron Smith
Substitutes
Tom Holroyd
James Donaldson
Jack Sinfield
Levi Edwards
Oli Field
Joe Gibbons
Alfie Edgell
Tom Nicholson-Watton
Tries: Ruan, Gannon, Myler, Gibbons
Goals: Martin 2, Smith, Sinfield
Bradford Bulls
Jack Walker
Ben Blackmore
Joe Arundel
Kieran Gill
David Foggin-Johnston
Tom Holmes
Dec Patton
Brad Foster
Jordan Lilley
Fenton Rogers
AJ Wallace
Bodene Thompson
Chester Butler
Substitutes
George Flanagan Jnr
Jayden Myers
Marcus Green
Myles Lawford
George Flanagan
Max Clarke
George Roby
Josh Johnson
Jaden Barraclough
Tries: Arundel, George Flanagan Snr
Goals: George Flanagan Jnr