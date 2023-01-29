Super League’s Leeds Rhinos inflict derby defeat on Bradford Bulls

LEEDS RHINOS brought home the bragging rights with a pre-season win over Bradford Bulls.

Leeds led 18-4 at the break and ended with a 24-10 victory, but both sides will have been encouraged by the displays on show.

Leeds broke the deadlock in just the sixth minute when Leon Ruan crossed on the back of a six again as Rhyse Martin converted for a 6-0 lead.

Martin was in the thick of the action and he was sinbinned on 13 minutes for taking out Kieran Gill as he looked to score.

The Bulls duly punished the home side with Joe Arundel crossing, but Leeds still led 6-4 with the conversion missing.

Leeds crossed again just before the midway point in the first-half through Morgan Gannon as Cameron Smith converted for a 12-4 lead.

It was fast and frenetic but Super League’s Leeds managed to cross again on the stroke of half-time through Richie Myler. Martin resumed kicking duties after returning from the bin to to make it 18-4 at half-time.

Joe Gibbons added another for the hosts shortly after the break with Jack Sinfield converting as the Rhinos held a 24-4 lead.

Credit to the Bulls, they kept fighting and George Flanagan Snr grabbed one back for the visitors on 69 minutes. George Flanagan Jnr converted to reduce the deficit to 14.

Leeds Rhinos

Ash Handley

Luis Roberts

Rhyse Martin

Levi Edwards

Liam Tindall

Morgan Gannon

Richie Myler

Sam Lisone

Jarrod O’Connor

Sam Walters

James McDonnell

Leon Ruan

Cameron Smith

Substitutes

Tom Holroyd

James Donaldson

Jack Sinfield

Levi Edwards

Oli Field

Joe Gibbons

Alfie Edgell

Tom Nicholson-Watton

Tries: Ruan, Gannon, Myler, Gibbons

Goals: Martin 2, Smith, Sinfield

Bradford Bulls

Jack Walker

Ben Blackmore

Joe Arundel

Kieran Gill

David Foggin-Johnston

Tom Holmes

Dec Patton

Brad Foster

Jordan Lilley

Fenton Rogers

AJ Wallace

Bodene Thompson

Chester Butler

Substitutes

George Flanagan Jnr

Jayden Myers

Marcus Green

Myles Lawford

George Flanagan

Max Clarke

George Roby

Josh Johnson

Jaden Barraclough

Tries: Arundel, George Flanagan Snr

Goals: George Flanagan Jnr