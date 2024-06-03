FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have been hit with a winding-up petition by Investec Asset Finance plc.

Featherstone Rovers hit with a winding-up petition as Championship club issues response

According to the High Court claim system, the company filed a winding-up petition against Featherstone Rovers Rugby League Football Club last Thursday.

A winding-up petition is a serious statement of intent by a creditor to shut down a company due to unpaid debts through compulsory liquidation.

It is not yet clear what the alleged debts actually are, but London-listed firm Investec has instructed law firm Gunnercooke for the action.

After being contacted by League Express, Featherstone Rovers chief executive Martin Vickers said: “This is a matter we are in discussions with Investec about and we expect to resolve shortly.”

Earlier this season, ex-Featherstone players Craig Hall and Dane Chisholm took to social media, issuing claims that Rovers had allegedly not paid owed money.

