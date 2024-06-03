Ex-St Helens boss Justin Holbrook and former Leeds Rhinos head coach Brian McDermott linked with coaching role

FORMER St Helens head coach Justin Holbrook and ex-Leeds Rhinos boss Brian McDermott are being linked with the vacant role at Parramatta Eels.

Following the axing of long-serving Parramatta boss Brad Arthur, speculation has been mounting over who could potentially take over.

The likes of former South Sydney Rabbitohs number one Jason Demetriou has also put his name forward, as has Cronulla Sharks assistant Josh Hannay.

“With all due respect to the position and what comes with it, in my mind, I couldn’t be more ready,” Hannay told the Daily Telegraph.

“I don’t say that lightly. In terms of appeal, I currently get enormous job satisfaction working with both the Cronulla Sharks and the Queensland State of Origin side.

“’Fitzy’ (Craig Fitzgibbon, Cronulla head coach) and Billy (Slater, Queensland boss) are wonderful to work alongside and both have allowed me to have meaningful influence within the respective programs.

“I wouldn’t walk away from that easily, and it’s for that reason I’ve intentionally distanced myself from recent coaching vacancies as the necessary level of appeal just didn’t exist.

“The Eels role, however, does appeal. On face value there is a lot going for the club on and off the field.

“We’ll see what happens. In the meantime my focus will remain with the Sharks and Maroons.”

Holbrook, meanwhile, hasn’t coached since being axed by Gold Coast Titans last season whilst McDermott has been number two at the Newcastle Knights for several years.

