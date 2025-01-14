Featherstone Rovers inflict big defeat on Goole Vikings in their first-ever professional game

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS 46

GOOLE VIKINGS 6

Callum Walker, Millennium Stadium, Tuesday

GOOLE VIKINGS’ first-ever professional game ended in a humbling 40-6 defeat to Featherstone Rovers – but there was plenty to shout about for Scott Taylor’s side.

Jack Coventry made some big runs, Callum Shaw grabbed the Vikings’ first-ever try whilst Ben Hodder impressed off the bench for Goole, with Rovers doing more than enough in the opening 40 minutes to settle the fixture.

Rovers didn’t take long to assert their authority over their League One visitors as Thomas Lacans sent Toby Boothroyd through a huge gap with the former Wakefield Trinity man cantering over under the posts. Lacans duly converted to make it 6-0 after just three minutes.

Featherstone were showing their might early on with Gadwin Springer skittling defenders from the kick-off before Brad Day did the same down the left.

And after Manoa Wacokecoke had knocked on a Josh Hardcastle kick, Connor Wynne demonstated his strength to bounce past Tom Halliday in the corner. Lacans couldn’t convert from out wide, but Featherstone still led 10-0 with a mere six minutes on the clock.

In fact, Goole were down to 12 men before they had even touched the ball as Halliday was sinbinned for a professional foul with Wynne on the charge.

The Vikings enjoyed some respite when they forced Lacans to knock on before Wacokecoke intercepted to run over halfway.

To say Goole grew into the game is perhaps hyperbole, but Scott Taylor’s side did go set-for-set with James Ford’s men for the next ten minutes, before the visitors caved under Rovers’ pressure.

This time it was Caleb Aekins who delivered a neat little sidestep to break through around the midway point the first-half. Lacans duly converted for a 16-0 lead.

Lacans was on target again as Rovers once more turned pressure into points moments later when, after Wacokecoke was forced behind his own line, Connor Jones scythed his way over.

There was little the Vikings could do with Featherstone’s power, pace and precision causing all sorts of problems in the mud in West Yorkshire and Australia Zach Herring was the next to touch down with a jinking run. Lacans couldn’t miss from in front for a 28-0 lead on the half-hour.

That was Lacans’ last action, with Calum Turner entering the fray for the final few moments of the half.

Even though the Vikings kept Rovers out on the last attack, they couldn’t stop Wynne grabbing his second immediately following the resumption, the ex-Hull FC winger backing up a lovely Jayden Hatton break.

With Lacans off the field, Turner took over the kicking duties to make it 34-0.

Credit to Goole, they kept plugging away but they were marred with what appeared to be a serious-looking injury to Joe Phillips who left the field in discomfort.

And to make matters worse, Rovers struck again with another Boothroyd special from 30 metres out. 38-0 became 40-0 with Turner’s excellent conversion.

Remarkably, in an inexplicable turn of events, the hosts were down to 12 men for the rest of the game as Wynne was sent off for hitting out in the tackle.

Buoyed by the extra man, the Vikings were not to be denied their first-ever points as a professional entity, and a great last-tackle move ended with Shaw stretching over. Reece Dean converted expertly to reduce the deficit to 40-6, but Jimmy Beckett still had enough time to dot down as Featherstone ran out 46-6 winners.

GAMESTAR: Gadwin Springer was strong throughout.

GAMEBREAKER: Two Rovers tries in the opening six minutes set the tone.

MATCHFACTS

ROVERS

1 Caleb Aekins

24 Maddox Jeffery

18 Josh Hardcastle

12 Jayden Hatton

2 Connor Wynne

6 Zak Herring

14 Thomas Lacans

15 Gadwin Springer

9 Will Jubb

11 Jimmy Beckett

12 Brad Day

22 Toby Boothroyd

20 Clay Webb

Subs (all used)

4 Jonny Openshaw

5 Calum Turner

7 Connor Jones

27 Jordan Williams

29 Dan Clarke (Trialist)

30 Max Rhodes (Trialist)

32 Robson Stevens

Tries: Boothroyd (3, 55), Wynne (6, 43), Aekins (21), Jones (26), Herring (31), Beckett (80)

Goals: Lacans 5/6, Turner 3/3

Red card: Wynne (66) – hitting out

VIKINGS

29 Jamie Shaul

2 Tom Halliday

3 Josh Guzdek

4 Thomas Minns

5 Manoa Wacokecoke

6 Mackenzie Harman

7 Reece Dean

15 Alex Holdstock

9 Jeylan Hodgson

17 Jack Coventry

11 Brett Ferres

12 Bailey Dawson

13 Lennon Bursell

Subs (all used)

8 Joe Phillips

10 Jack Aldous

14 Misi Taulapapa

17 Callum Shaw

18 Tyler Craig

20 Andy Ellis

22 Mike Ogunwole

23 Ben Hodder

Tries: Shaw (72)

Goals: Dean 1/1

Sinbin: Halliday (7) – professional foul

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Player of the Match

Rovers: Gadwin Springer; Vikings: Jack Coventry

Referee: Cameron Worsley

Penalty count: 5-6

Half-time: 28-0

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 10-0, 16-0, 22-0, 28-0; 34-0, 40-0, 40-6, 46-6