Featherstone Rovers inflict big defeat on Goole Vikings in their first-ever professional game

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS 46
GOOLE VIKINGS 6
Callum Walker, Millennium Stadium, Tuesday
GOOLE VIKINGS’ first-ever professional game ended in a humbling 40-6 defeat to Featherstone Rovers – but there was plenty to shout about for Scott Taylor’s side.
Jack Coventry made some big runs, Callum Shaw grabbed the Vikings’ first-ever try whilst Ben Hodder impressed off the bench for Goole, with Rovers doing more than enough in the opening 40 minutes to settle the fixture.
Rovers didn’t take long to assert their authority over their League One visitors as Thomas Lacans sent Toby Boothroyd through a huge gap with the former Wakefield Trinity man cantering over under the posts. Lacans duly converted to make it 6-0 after just three minutes.
Featherstone were showing their might early on with Gadwin Springer skittling defenders from the kick-off before Brad Day did the same down the left.
And after Manoa Wacokecoke had knocked on a Josh Hardcastle kick, Connor Wynne demonstated his strength to bounce past Tom Halliday in the corner. Lacans couldn’t convert from out wide, but Featherstone still led 10-0 with a mere six minutes on the clock.
In fact, Goole were down to 12 men before they had even touched the ball as Halliday was sinbinned for a professional foul with Wynne on the charge.
The Vikings enjoyed some respite when they forced Lacans to knock on before Wacokecoke intercepted to run over halfway.
To say Goole grew into the game is perhaps hyperbole, but Scott Taylor’s side did go set-for-set with James Ford’s men for the next ten minutes, before the visitors caved under Rovers’ pressure.
This time it was Caleb Aekins who delivered a neat little sidestep to break through around the midway point the first-half. Lacans duly converted for a 16-0 lead.
Lacans was on target again as Rovers once more turned pressure into points moments later when, after Wacokecoke was forced behind his own line, Connor Jones scythed his way over.
There was little the Vikings could do with Featherstone’s power, pace and precision causing all sorts of problems in the mud in West Yorkshire and Australia Zach Herring was the next to touch down with a jinking run. Lacans couldn’t miss from in front for a 28-0 lead on the half-hour.
That was Lacans’ last action, with Calum Turner entering the fray for the final few moments of the half.
Even though the Vikings kept Rovers out on the last attack, they couldn’t stop Wynne grabbing his second immediately following the resumption, the ex-Hull FC winger backing up a lovely Jayden Hatton break.
With Lacans off the field, Turner took over the kicking duties to make it 34-0.
Credit to Goole, they kept plugging away but they were marred with what appeared to be a serious-looking injury to Joe Phillips who left the field in discomfort.
And to make matters worse, Rovers struck again with another Boothroyd special from 30 metres out. 38-0 became 40-0 with Turner’s excellent conversion.
Remarkably, in an inexplicable turn of events, the hosts were down to 12 men for the rest of the game as Wynne was sent off for hitting out in the tackle.
Buoyed by the extra man, the Vikings were not to be denied their first-ever points as a professional entity, and a great last-tackle move ended with Shaw stretching over. Reece Dean converted expertly to reduce the deficit to 40-6, but Jimmy Beckett still had enough time to dot down as Featherstone ran out 46-6 winners.
GAMESTAR: Gadwin Springer was strong throughout.
GAMEBREAKER: Two Rovers tries in the opening six minutes set the tone.
MATCHFACTS
ROVERS
1 Caleb Aekins
24 Maddox Jeffery
18 Josh Hardcastle
12 Jayden Hatton
2 Connor Wynne
6 Zak Herring
14 Thomas Lacans
15 Gadwin Springer
9 Will Jubb
11 Jimmy Beckett
12 Brad Day
22 Toby Boothroyd
20 Clay Webb
Subs (all used)
4 Jonny Openshaw
5 Calum Turner
7 Connor Jones
27 Jordan Williams
29 Dan Clarke (Trialist)
30 Max Rhodes (Trialist)
32 Robson Stevens
Tries: Boothroyd (3, 55), Wynne (6, 43), Aekins (21), Jones (26), Herring (31), Beckett (80)
Goals: Lacans 5/6, Turner 3/3
Red card: Wynne (66) – hitting out
VIKINGS
29 Jamie Shaul
2 Tom Halliday
3 Josh Guzdek
4 Thomas Minns
5 Manoa Wacokecoke
6 Mackenzie Harman
7 Reece Dean
15 Alex Holdstock
9 Jeylan Hodgson
17 Jack Coventry
11 Brett Ferres
12 Bailey Dawson
13 Lennon Bursell
Subs (all used)
8 Joe Phillips
10 Jack Aldous
14 Misi Taulapapa
17 Callum Shaw
18 Tyler Craig
20 Andy Ellis
22 Mike Ogunwole
23 Ben Hodder
Tries: Shaw (72)
Goals: Dean 1/1
Sinbin: Halliday (7) – professional foul
Rugby Leaguer & League Express Player of the Match
Rovers: Gadwin Springer; Vikings: Jack Coventry
Referee: Cameron Worsley
Penalty count: 5-6
Half-time: 28-0
SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 10-0, 16-0, 22-0, 28-0; 34-0, 40-0, 40-6, 46-6