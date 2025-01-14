Challenge Cup Third Round draw as Castleford Tigers and Hull KR get potential banana-skin ties

THE Men’s Third Round of the Challenge Cup and the Women’s Fourth Round draws were conducted tonight.

Following a change to the format, the men’s third-round draw saw the 12 Super League clubs enter at an earlier stage to previous years, with a seeded draw taking place to guarantee each side was drawn away to one of the 20 second-round winners.

After the postponement of 14 out of the 17 first-round ties scheduled for the past weekend, the draw featured 31 community sides as well as 23 teams from the Championship and League One.

The draw started with the one ball being drawn to face each one the 12 Super League clubs, before the final eight balls completed the 16 ties for round three, due to be played between 7-9 February.

Men’s Challenge Cup Third Round:

London Broncos/Goole Vikings vs Wakefield Trinity

GB Police/York Acorn/London Chargers/Oulton Raiders vs Hull FC

Bradford Bulls/Doncaster vs Castleford Tigers

Lock Lane/Doncaster/Toll Bar/Hunslet RLFC vs Huddersfield Giants

Wests Warriors/British Army/RAF vs Leeds Rhinos

Halifax Panthers/Thatto Heath/Orrell St James vs Catalans Dragons

Stanley Rangers/Hunslet ARlFC/West Hull/Edinburgh Eagles vs St Helens

Mirfield/Royal Navy/Workington Town vs Warrington Wolves

Midlands Hurricanes/Siddal vs Salford Red Devils

Whitehaven/Swinton Lions vs Warrington Wolves

Keighley Cougars/York Knights vs Hull KR

Sheffield Eagles/West Bowling/Cutsyke Raiders vs Wigan Warriors

Oldham/Rochdale Mayfield/Telford Raiders vs Barrow Raiders/Crossfields/Maryport

Newcastle Thunder/Batley Bulldogs vs Dewsbury Moor/Haresfinch/Dewsbury Rams

Cornwall/North Wales Crusaders vs Rochdale Hornets/Widnes Vikings

Waterhead Warriors/Leigh Miners/Featherstone Rovers vs Blackbrook/Longhorns/Ince Rose Bridge

The women’s competition begins with a group phase, which will see eight Super League sides and four teams from the Championship drawn into four seeded groups of three, giving opportunity for two teams to qualify for the quarter-finals.

The draw was seeded with one of last season’s top four teams – Leeds Rhinos, Wigan Warriors, York Valkyrie and holders St Helens – in each group, alongside two teams chosen from the remaining eight.

Women’s Challenge Cup Fourth Round: